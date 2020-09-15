Shooting outside US court in Phoenix wounds federal officer

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a drive-by shooting has wounded a federal court security officer outside the U.S. courthouse in downtown Phoenix and a person has been taken into custody. Police and the FBI say the officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. The FBI says someone was detained later Tuesday and there’s no indication of a further threat to the public. A law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity says the officer works for the U.S. Marshals Service and was struck in their protective vest. The FBI says it’s not releasing any more information as it investigates.