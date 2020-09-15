Dancing with the EC Stars: Meet Team Bertram

Eau Claire (WQOW) - We are meeting several teams taking the stage for the 12th annual Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars event.

It is the Eau Claire Children Theatre's largest fundraising event.

Amid the pandemic, the organization will be hosting watch parties at 10 locations in Eau Claire to keep audience members and dancers safe.

Tonight, meet Team Bertram - featuring Eau Claire celebrity Laura Bertram with Gateway Chiropractic Center and pro dancer Jeffrey Peterson.

