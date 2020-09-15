Chippewa County law enforcement sees increase in mail theft

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Chippewa County residents may want to keep an eye on their mailboxes, and their finances, as law enforcement has seen numerous reports of mail theft recently.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said their office has seen an increase in calls in the last month from people saying their outgoing mail has been taken.

Other reports indicate the offender, or offenders, are stealing checks from the mail, washing them and re-writing the checks out to themselves.

Kowalczyk said they are investigating and that surrounding counties have also seen more mail theft lately.

To help prevent this from happening to you, Kowalczyk suggests dropping off your mail at the post office.

"Get your mail as soon as you can after it's delivered. If you're going to be sending mail out, do not put it in your box until your deliverer, your mailman, is going to come and deliver your mail and pick your outgoing mail up," Kowalczyk said.

If you have information that can help catch the offenders, you can call the sheriff's tipster line at (715) 726-4563 or click/tap here to submit an online tip.