Beavers eager to build on big season

Augusta (WQOW) - There won't be any football state championship games played in Madison this year.

There won't be as many football games played, period. But all the Augusta High School football team wants is a chance to play, and to prove itself once again.

A year after making the playoffs for the first time in 15 seasons, the Beavers feature a mix of talented underclassmen and experienced seniors. Augusta is anxious to continue building momentum on Friday nights.

Augusta is scheduled to scrimmage at Whitehall High School on Friday, September 25.