Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street gains

Shares are mostly higher in Asia after advances for big technology companies carried Wall Street to further gains overnight. Benchmarks rose modestly in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul but the Shanghai Composite index was almost flat. Investors are awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later Wednesday. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% after being up more than 1% earlier in the second straight sizable gain for the benchmark index following its worst week since June. Big Tech stocks have been bouncing back this week after suddenly losing altitude earlier this month amid worries that their prices had climbed too high.