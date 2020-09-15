As MLB plays on, the businesses it feeds fight for survival

While the major league baseball season presses on amid the coronavirus pandemic, the ban on fans at games has created a perilous situation for businesses who rely on fans for survival. The situation is particularly dire in places like New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Boston. The stadiums in those cities are located in neighborhoods filled with small businesses such as bars and restaurants that need the influx of fans to help make ends meet. While many establishments have already closed, some are holding out hope that things will return to normal in 2021.