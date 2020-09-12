Warriors start season with the end in mind

Rice Lake (WQOW) -- The Rice Lake boys soccer team know how competitive the Big Rivers Conference is.

The group finished third in conference play last season, but still had the talent to make it to the Division 3 State Semi-Finals.

Having had a taste of the State Tournament, the Warriors are hungry for more and ready for another chance to bring a title back to Rice Lake.

"With a lot of these boys, we've been doing this since we were young, just a few years old," says senior midfielder Per Hanson. "We've been all together and it's been building up to our climax year. We all want to prove and have the need to prove, that we can achieve that greatness and maybe even bring a gold ball home."

"We would love to get back to state. We've got something to prove," says senior goalkeeper Zach Holmstrom. "We still have a solid group left of seniors and juniors to back up and fill the spots that we graduated last year. We'd love to get back and win the whole thing."

Warriors open up the season September 22, against River Falls.