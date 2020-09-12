Warring Afghans meet to find peace after decades of war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Afghanistan’s warring sides have started negotiations for the first time aimed at ending decades of war, bringing together delegates appointed by the Afghan government and the Taliban. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended the opening ceremony, which was held in Qatar where the meetings will take place. The discussions are important in the search for lasting peace that will also provide an exit for U.S. and NATO troops after nearly 19 years. The sides will try to tackle tough issues. This includes the terms of a permanent cease-fire, the rights of women and minorities and the disarming of tens of thousands of Taliban fighters and militias loyal to warlords, some of them aligned with the government.