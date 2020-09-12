Twins’ Romo suspended for jawing with Indians SS Lindor

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twins reliever Sergio Romo has been suspended for one game by Major League Baseball for jawing with Indians star Francisco Lindor. Romo and Lindor also were fined for the incident, which occurred during Minnesota’s 3-1 victory Friday night. Romo worked a perfect eighth, retiring Lindor on an inning-ending flyout. Romo and Lindor exchanged words as the shortstop ran toward first, and then the two walked toward each other before they were separated by teammates.