Sunshine and 70s make a comeback

It's been a cool and gloomy Saturday for us in western Wisconsin. The Eau Claire airport picked up 0.43" of rain so far today. While the rain was needed, cloud cover kept temperatures in the 60s once again today. Fortunately, we'll see improvements for Sunday.

While there will still be the chance for a few more showers through this evening, and into the first few hours of Saturday night, the bulk of the rainfall is behind us. We'll still see a good amount of cloud cover linger overnight, but clouds will begin to decrease throughout the day on Sunday. We'll start the day mostly cloudy, and end mostly sunny.

Sunday is also our first chance to see near-average temperatures in a week. The last time Eau Claire saw a high temperature above 70 was last Sunday, and the average high for this time of year is still in the low to mid 70s.

With increasing sunshine into Sunday afternoon, we can expect temperatures to return to the low to mid 70s across the area.

Temperatures through the first half of the week will be near or above average, with a shot at 80 on Tuesday, although it will also be windy. We can expect to see generally warmer, drier conditions with more sunshine compared to last week, although the second half of the week into next weekend is looking cooler than the first.