State Sen. Schachtner, Pfaff team up to host virtual brewery conversation on Biden plan

(WXOW) - Wisconsin State Senator Patty Schachtner joined 32nd District Democratic Candidate Brad Pfaff and two brewery owners to discuss Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden's plan to 'Build Back Better.'

The conversation centered around the experiences of Hop and Barrel Brewery owner Justin Terbeest from Somerset and Minocqua Brewing Company owner Kirk Bangstad who is also running for state assembly.

They discussed what they called the Trump administration's failure to control the COVID-19 pandemic which they believe has led to adverse economic effects.

The other part of the discussion focused on how to build back the economy and how Biden's plan factors into recovery.

"We need to provide investment opportunities. We need to make sure we've got financial opportunities that are available for small business owners to step forward, and we need to make sure that they have a workforce that is prepared and ready to hit the ground running on day one," said Pfaff.

In an exclusive interview with News 19, Pfaff emphasized training and creating the right environment for businesses to thrive as the U.S. continues to try and recover from the pandemic.

"I think it's extremely important that we have an environment that is welcoming for new business growth, and business expansion growth," said Pfaff. "We need to make sure that we are providing are workers with the training and retraining programs that they seek."

A spokesperson for the Trump Victory campaign responded to the event by highlighting the action of the administration early on in the pandemic.

“President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act allowed breweries to thrive, and his Paycheck Protection Program provided critical relief to over 80,000 small businesses across Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Biden wants to pass crippling tax hikes that would crush the Badger State economy," said Anna Kelly.

Pfaff takes on Republican Dan Kapanke for the state senate seat in 32nd District in November after Jennifer Shilling stepped down.