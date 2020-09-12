Spartacus the serval cat found safe after escape from home

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — An exotic African serval cat that escaped from its New Hampshire home earlier this week has been found safe and sound. Merrimack police in a Facebook post Friday say the 40-pound creature named Spartacus was was trapped near his home and is in good health. The animal has been returned to its owner. That owner, Dean King, adopted Spartacus from a Florida zoo four years ago. The cat is owned legally and he has a permit from the state’s department of fish and game. The cat lives indoors. Spartacus ran away Wednesday after apparently getting spooked by the family dog.