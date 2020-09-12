Rooftop alphorns power virus-safe concert in Germany

DRESDEN, Germany (AP) — Musicians in the German city of Dresden have taken to the roofs of apartment blocs with alphorns to perform a concert featuring distant harmonies at a time when cultural events have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Dresdner Sinfoniker orchestra’s performance on Saturday, titled “The Sky above Prohlis,” saw 16 alphorns, nine trumpets and four tubas set up on the roofs of tower blocks in the city’s Prohlis district. Drums and other percussion instruments were set up at a nearby car park on top of a shopping center. Local people took in the show from balconies and in the district’s streets.