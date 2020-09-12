Philippines deports US Marine in transgender killing

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A U.S. Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman has been deported after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing American military presence in the Philippines. Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton left a message to President Rodrigo Duterte and to the family of Jennifer Laude, who he was convicted of killing in 2014 after finding out that she was a transgender in a motel. President Rodrigo Duterte’s pardoning of Pemberton was condemned by LGBTQ groups. Pemberton’s case has rekindled perceptions that American military personnel who run afoul of Philippine laws can get special treatment under a defense pact with the US..