Paulette strengthens to a hurricane on approach to Bermuda

MIAMI (AP) — A strengthening Paulette has become a hurricane as it bears down on Bermuda, threatening to bring dangerous storm surge, coastal flooding and high winds to the territory in coming days. Paulette had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as of 11 p.m. Saturday and was about 385 miles southeast of Bermuda. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami warned Paulette was expected to become a dangerous hurricane when it nears Bermuda. Forecasters say storm surge, coastal flooding and heavy rainfall totals are likely. The hurricane is expected to cross near or over Bermuda on Monday.