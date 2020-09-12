Officials: Parking deck in Atlanta experiences 2nd collapse

ATLANTA (AP) — A parking deck under construction in Atlanta has collapsed for a second time in as many days. Atlanta Fire Rescue said Saturday that fire units were deployed to the building in the city’s Midtown section for “a second major collapse” of the parking deck that partially fell Friday. Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution one person was trapped in the collapse, but the extent of the person’s injuries was not known. The person was rescued and taken to a hospital. On Friday, a section of concrete on the parking deck partially collapsed, injuring six workers.