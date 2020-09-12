Maryland’s ballot vendor drops out as printing was to begin

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials say its ballot printing vendor has cut ties with the state with less than 60 days before the presidential election. But the state is still on track to print mail-in ballots by late this month. The Baltimore Sun reports that SeaChange, a Minnesota-based vendor, told state election officials this week that it is no longer willing to perform the work. Deputy Elections Administrator Nikki Charlson said a second contractor has stepped in and the state should have enough mail-in ballots. At least half of the state’s voters are expected to vote by mail in the presidential election in November amid ongoing health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.