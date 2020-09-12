Mali junta agrees to 18-month transition government

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s military junta that staged a coup last month agreed Saturday to an 18-month transition government led by a military or civilian leader that would pave the way to elections. Three days of consultations with leaders of political and civil society groups laid out a charter for the transition, which will also include a vice president and transitional council that will serve as the National Assembly. The president and vice president will be chosen by a group of people appointed by the junta, according to Moussa Camara, spokesman for the talks. The 15-nation West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has warned the junta that it must designate a transitional civilian leader by next week or face further sanctions.