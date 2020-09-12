Leffel Roots Apple Orchard implements safety measures

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's finally starting to feel like fall and just in time, a local apple orchard has reopened for its fifth season. Of course, the pandemic hasn't been forgotten which is why Leffel Roots Apple Orchard has made some changes to keep employees and guests safe while enjoying their favorite fall traditions.

To protect against COVID-19, plexiglass dividers have been installed, and outdoor seating has been expanded.

"We also put plastic on all of our picnic tables so they'd be easier to sanitize, and we go out there much more frequently and sanitize the tables," said co-owner Laura Leffel.

In between encouraging social distancing from other apple-picking groups and wearing masks, the Leffel's are also making sure to encourage guests to have a good time, more now than ever.



The orchard opened last weekend and is open through Nov. 1.