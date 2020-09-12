Japan PM hopeful says he may need help from Abe on diplomacy

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prime minister hopeful Yoshihide Suga says he lacks the kind of diplomatic skills that outgoing leader Shinzo Abe has, including Abe’s personal friendship with President Donald Trump, and that he will need his assistance if he assumes the top job. Abe in late August announced his intention to step down as prime minister due to health problems. He has led Japan since he returned to power in December 2012 for a second stint as prime minister. Suga, the chief Cabinet secretary, is expected to win Monday’s party election and then be endorsed in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday because of the majority held by the ruling bloc.