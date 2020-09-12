Hiker seeking help for boyfriend found dead in Georgia

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — News outlets say a hiker seeking help for her injured boyfriend was found dead at the bottom of falls along a trail in the north Georgia mountains. Dawson County Fire Chief Danny Thompson told reporters the two were hiking at Cochrans Falls on Friday when the man injured himself. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says rescuers found the man, and he was taken to a hospital with head, back and knee injuries. He said his girlfriend had gone for help. Search crews discovered her body a short time later. Authorities have not said how the woman died.