Expect US election to have consequences for troops overseas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden both say they want to pull U.S. forces out of Iraq and Afghanistan. But their approaches differ, and the outcome of the election will have long-term consequences not only for U.S. troops, but for the wider region. During his election campaign four years ago, Trump pledged to bring all troops home from what he called “endless wars.” And his vow has at times triggered pushback from military commanders, defense leaders and even Republican lawmakers worried about abruptly abandoning partners on the ground. In recent months, Trump has only increased the pressure, working to fulfill his campaign promise and get forces home before Election Day.