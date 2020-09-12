 Skip to Content

Better weather aids battle against deadly Western wildfires

New
10:29 am National news from the Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Diminishing winds and rising humidity are helping firefighters battling deadly blazes in Oregon and California. But with dozens of people still missing, authorities in both states feared that the receding flames could reveal many more dead across the blackened landscape. Oregon’s emergency management director says officials are preparing for a possible “mass fatality event.” In California, smoke that painted skies orange also helped crews corral the state’s deadliest blaze of the year. The smoke helped blocked the sun, reducing temperatures and raising humidity. Nine people have been confirmed dead in California and at least eight in Oregon.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content