China says Mars probe stable; no word on reusable spacecraft

BEIJING (AP) — China’s National Space Administration says the country’s Mars probe Tianwen-1 is now more than 15 million kilometers (9 million miles) from Earth en route to the red planet since launching in July. The administration said Saturday that Tianwen-1 is in stable condition, having completed its first mid-course orbital correction early last month. It will be about 118 million miles from Earth when it arrives at Mars around February, having traveled 292 million miles in all to get there. The space administration, however, has yet to release information about a mysterious reusable experimental spacecraft that returned to Earth a week ago after a two-day flight.