Banham has career-high 7 3-pointers, 29 points in Lynx win

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Banham made seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points, both career highs, and the Minnesota Lynx completed their regular season with a 98-86 victory over the Indiana Fever. Banham made her first start of the season and missed just once from the arc while collecting a career-high 10 assists. The Lynx will be the fourth seed for the playoffs. The Fever finish their season in 11th place. Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points to lead the Fever. Candice Dupree had 12 points with six boards for 3,071 in her career, moving into sixth place for WNBA career rebounding.