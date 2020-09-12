Area Republicans gather to meet “Team Trump” bus

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Chippewa Valley Republicans gathered Saturday to visit the "Team Trump" tour bus.

The bus started its route in Menomonie, then stopped in Altoona before parking at the Chippewa County Republican Party office.

The bus wasn't without passengers; it brought the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, the Chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party, and Vice President Mike Pence's sister-in-law. Their goal was to educate them on ways to get involved with the party ahead of the November election.

"You see hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people at all of these different gatherings getting together to show that they're absolutely thrilled about the performance of the President of the United States and looking forward to four more years," said Derrick Van Orden, the Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District.

The "Team Trump" bus has been traveling the country since August and is scheduled to do so until November. The route is taking different party leaders to swing states, with a focus on ways to energize voters ahead of the election.