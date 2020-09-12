Antarctica is still free of COVID-19. Can it stay that way?

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Antarctica remains the only continent without COVID-19. Now, as nearly 1,000 scientists and others who wintered over on the ice are seeing the sun for the first time in weeks or months, a global effort wants to make sure incoming colleagues don’t bring the virus with them. One worker has been at a British research station since before the pandemic and calls Antarctica “our safe little bubble.” It’s a reversal from pre-coronavirus days when long-term isolation, self-reliance and psychological strain were the norm for Antarctic teams while the rest of the world saw their life as fascinatingly extreme.