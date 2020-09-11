Judge: Kanye West stays off ballot in battleground Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ruled that rapper Kanye West was correctly left off the presidential ballot in the key swing state of Wisconsin. The ruling Friday upholds a decision by the state elections commission. It is likely to be rapidly appealed to the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court, which put the mailing of absentee ballots on hold Thursday. The court put the mailing of ballots on hold while it considers whether Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins should be put on the ballot. The delay comes in the face of a state deadline of Thursday to mail ballots to more than 1 million voters who had requests on file.