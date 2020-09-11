VIRUS DIARY: The coronavirus came, and she kept on training

VIRUS DIARY: The coronavirus came, and she kept on trainingNew
SEATTLE (AP) — One reporter went from an international biathlon competition in Europe to an isolated home office within a matter of weeks when COVID-19 arrived in the U.S. Tracking the coronavirus death toll as it rapidly spread across was like watching a speeding train head for a cliff. With so much stress and uncertainty, she has kept her sanity by maintaining an intense biathlon training schedule and a dream of getting back to travel and racing next winter.