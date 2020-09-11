UWEC lifts quarantine on 6 residence hall wings

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Students in six residence hall wings are off quarantine after being considered "close contacts" with people who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The wings were put into quarantine on September 6 because six students had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to UWEC officials, all of the residents on those floors were considered close contacts because of their shared living spaces and activities.

“We acted out of an abundance of caution,” said UWEC Chancellor James Schmidt. “We made the right decision at the time, and now, after we have been able to review and assess the situation, and with support from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, we are able to review the actual residence life policies and practices on these floors and focus on close contacts now rather than quarantining entire wings. We are confident our protocols will be responsive.”

Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said the adjustments made by the university related to the dorm practices and interviews of the cases prompted her team to review the quarantine determination.

“Student safety, and the safety of our community, is paramount in every discussion and decision that we make,” Giese said. “After looking at all the environmental and activity changes that were instituted in the dorm and after verification of close contact information from the students who tested positive, it was determined that other dorm residents could be released. Those students who are COVID-19 positive continue in isolation and their close contacts are quarantined.”

The students who were included in the quarantine on those wings are all receiving antigen tests. Like all students in the dorms, regular antigen screening will continue.