US judge: Saudi royals must answer questions in 9/11 lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ruled that two members of the royal family in Saudi Arabia will have to answer questions about who planned the Sept. 11 terror attacks in what lawyers for victims call a turning point in a long-running lawsuit. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn ordered Saudi Arabia to make the pair and other Saudi witnesses available for depositions in the suit brought by victims seeking billions of dollars in damages. The ruling was unsealed late Thursday. A lawyer for Saudi Arabia declined to comment Friday. Court papers say the members of the royal family include Prince Bandar bin Sultan.