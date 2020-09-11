US budget deficit hits record $3 trillion through 11 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says that the U.S. budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3 trillion for the first 11 months of this budget year. The ocean of red ink is a product of the government’s massive spending to try to cushion the impact of a coronavirus-fueled recession that has cost millions of jobs. The deficit from October through August was more than double the previous 11-month record of $1.37 billion set in 2009. At that time the government was spending large sums to get out of the Great Recession triggered by the 2008 financial crisis.