Trump, Biden commemorating 9/11 at memorial events

New York (AP) - The two men vying to lead the nation next year are marking the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the same memorial - without crossings paths.

President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, are both traveling to rural Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the hijacked Flight 93 crashed in a field, killing everyone on board.

While Trump will speak at the site's annual memorial ceremony held Friday morning, Biden will visit later, in the afternoon, after attending a 9/11 annual commemoration at Ground Zero in New York.