Comforting families, warning foes: Biden, Trump mark 9/11

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — One spent time quietly consoling families. The other proclaimed America’s might. President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden marked the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at memorials Friday, where their differences in style couldn’t have been more sharply on display. Trump vowed in a speech at the Shanksville, Pennsylvania, site where hijacked Flight 93 crashed in a field, that America will “always fight back.” Biden laid a wreath after attending the annual commemoration at Ground Zero in New York and comforted family members of several people who died in the Twin Towers. Vice President Mike Pence also visited the New York event, and Sen. Kamala Harris spoke a few miles from the Pentagon.