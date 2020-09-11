Switzerland agrees terms for returning seized Uzbek funds

BERLIN (AP) — Switzerland has agreed in principle with Uzbekistan on the terms under which money seized as part of a money-laundering investigation against the eldest daughter of former Uzbek President Islam Karimov will be returned to the Central Asian nation. The agreement signed by the two countries will see assets worth around $131 million, seized from Swiss accounts belonging to Gulnara Karimova in 2012, returned to Uzbekistan. The deal still needs to be formalized before it is legally binding. The Swiss government said Friday it will require Uzbekistan to use the assets “to improve the living conditions of the people of Uzbekistan,” invest the funds in sustainable projects and ensure transparent monitoring.