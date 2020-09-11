Regis shares update on sports, spectators

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Regis High School coaches met with the media Friday afternoon to discuss the upcoming football and volleyball seasons.

Ramblers head football coach Bryant Brenner confirmed Regis will open its season on Friday, September 25, against Elk Mound High School. He also said Regis does not anticipate playing games at Carson Park this season.

The volleyball team is scheduled to open its season vs McDonell Central next Thursday.

Attendance at Regis High School volleyball matches and home football games will be limited to two immediately family members for each player, Athletic Director Jon Jarocki wrote in an update on the school's website. Immediate family members are considered to be parents, guardians, siblings and grandparents.

Cross country, golf and tennis limitations will be similar. There will be no charge for entry, but donations will be accepted, Jarocki wrote.

All games, including lower levels when possible, will be livestreamed.