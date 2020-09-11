Q&A: David Byrne on his festival hit ‘American Utopia’

NEW YORK (AP) — In a film festival season that’s been turned largely virtual, Spike Lee’s “American Utopia,” a documentary of David Byrne’s concert musical and the opening-night film of the Toronto International Film Festival, has nevertheless supplied the giddy rush of live performance in a packed house. The film was shot during the late 2019-early 2020 run of Byrne’s acclaimed Broadway show at the Hudson Theatre. In it, Byrne deconstructs the traditional rock concert, sketching a narrative through his songbook from familiar Talking Heads classics up to his 2018 solo album of the same name.