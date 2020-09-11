Nicaraguans testify of abuses in crackdown on protests

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nineteen Nicaraguans who say they suffered torture and sexual abuse at the hands of their country’s security forces have testified to a panel of legal and psychological experts, determined not to allow the pandemic to further forestall their search for justice. The exercise, carried out over several days this week in a hotel in Costa Rica’s capital with online testimony, aimed to build cases that could eventually be taken to regional and international courts. The victims described what the experts called systematic sexual abuse aimed at terrorizing their captives. It ranged from repeated rape to amputation of fingers and psychological torture.