More than 40,000 pages of evidence added in former Altoona superintendent’s case

Madison (WQOW) - The former Altoona superintendent accused of trafficking a minor was supposed to be back in court on Friday but that hearing was pushed back because of new evidence in the case.

Dan Peggs is charged in federal court with trafficking a minor and production of child porn.

A letter filed in federal court says the new discovery adds more than 40,000 pages of information to the case and neither side has had time to sort through it.

The federal judge granted the request from the attorney to push back Friday's status conference by three weeks.

Peggs is now due in court on September 30.