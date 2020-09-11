Mexico rights agency faults gov’t in migrant COVID-19 death

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission says the country’s immigration agency was to blame in the death of a Salvadoran migrant who died of COVID-19 after a stay at a detention center in Mexico City. The governmental commission said Friday the National Immigration Institute displayed “negligence”in the woman’s death. It says the institute’s agents failed to provide adequate medical care, given that the woman had unspecified risk factors for the disease. It says the agency also didn’t provide adequate sanitation measures to prevent people from getting infected. The immigration agency says it is studying the complaint and will respond to it.