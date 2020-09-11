Japan ship operator to pay $9M over Mauritius oil spill

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese operator of a bulk carrier that struck a coral reef and caused a widespread oil spill off the coast of Mauritius says it will provide 1 billion yen ($9 million) to fund environmental projects. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines says the money will be used for mangrove protection, coral reef recovery, protection of seabirds and rare species, and research by private and governmental groups. The disaster began in July when the ship ship strayed off course and hit a reef a mile (1.6 kilometers) offshore.