Hospital settlements tied to doc in murder case now top $16M

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio hospital system has reached more settlements related to a doctor who’s charged with murder and accused of ordering excessive painkillers for dozens of patients who then died. The settlements involving the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System now total more than $16.7 million. That includes three settlements of $750,000 each that were filed in the past two weeks, tied to deaths that occurred between 2015 and 2017. Two were among the 25 patients whose deaths led to murder counts against the doctor, William Husel. He has pleaded not guilty. He contends he was providing comfort care to dying patients, not trying to kill them.