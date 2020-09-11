 Skip to Content

France tries forcing change on Lebanon’s politicians

1:12 am

BEIRUT (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has taken a tough line in the wake of Beirut’s massive port explosion, setting deadlines for Lebanon’s politicians to carry out reforms. His hands-on approach has angered some in Lebanon and brought praise from others. But it underscored the deep frustration among Lebanese that their ruling class cannot carry out change on its own — particularly because it relies on the status quo to keep power and profit. Some question whether even outside pressure can force reform on them.

