False fall is almost over, it just takes a little rain

Dense fog greeted residents again early Friday morning. Visibility will remain low through roughly 8 am before we clear out. Fog is not the only thing greeting residents early Friday. Patchy frost will again be possible and a few areas like Medford may see a light freeze.

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for most of the Chippewa Valley until 9 am. Areas where temperatures have fallen below 36 degrees may see thick frost form on vegetation. This will be the last of the frosty nights over the extended forecast.

We'll get away from all the gray and cold soon, but Friday will only warm up into the mid 60's. We'll see some sunshine before cloud cover picks up in the early evening.

A low pressure system will move northeast from Nebraska Friday. It will grab onto some moisture from the southern-central Plains and bring us a slight chance for rain prior to 8 pm.

After 8 pm, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible through daybreak Saturday. After 7 am Saturday, patchy fog/mist and light rain will linger through the mid afternoon. By Saturday evening the rain showers will wrap up and we'll see clearing into Sunday.

Rainfall amounts will range from 1/2'' to 1'' across the valley. Higher totals above 1'' are possible towards central and southern Wisconsin. Rain bands that produce any thunderstorms will see higher rainfall totals.

That clearing will mark the end of 'false fall'. Sunday, high pressure will return and we'll see sunshine bring temperatures back to average for September.

A string of 70's will be much more enjoyable for next week and a little humidity may sneak back into the forecast. We still have a slim chance at 80 next Tuesday, but for now guidance suggests we'll fall short.