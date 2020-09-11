ECPD making policy changes in effort to strengthen community trust

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Many communities across the nation and right here in Eau Claire have called for police reform after the death of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake.

In June, the Eau Claire Police Department made a "Commitment to our Community" to outline new initiatives to strengthen trust between officers and residents.

"The past several months have been a time to listen to our community. It's been a time for introspection, and it's also been a time for action," said Chief Matt Rokus.

Chief Rokus said they've implemented more than 20 policy updates, which include banning chokeholds, strict limits on immediate entry search warrants, and prohibiting the obscuring or cessation of recording technology during an incident.

"Effective policing really requires intentional efforts to strengthen trust with the community, and it also requires support from the community. I hope these improvements reflect that work," Rokus said.

The department is also partnering with the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association to provide training to improve cultural comprehension.

"We want to develop some training so that the Eau Claire Police Department understands our culture and how we do things so that if there is a situation that comes up, they know how to handle it," said Chao Xiong, executive director of the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association.

Chief Rokus said in-person and virtual community forums have directly contributed to this progress as well as city council work sessions, individual meetings, and local demonstrations.

"We've been listening to our community and these events have had a direct impact on meaningful next steps," Rokus said.

Police have also engaged the community through a friendly game of soccer in July and speaking with the Hmong Association at their programs.

"They have been very nice so I'm pretty happy so far and hope we can improve the relationship between the Eau Claire Police Department and the Hmong community," Xiong said.

Chief Rokus added his department is committed to continual improvement and that his officers have embraced change.

Below is the Commitment to our Community Progress Report from Chief of Police Matt Rokus and City Manager Dale Peters.

Commitment to our Community Progress Report , Page 1

Commitment to our Community Progress Report , Page 2