China announces new restrictions on US diplomats’ activities

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced new restrictions on the activities of U.S. diplomats working in mainland China and Hong Kong, in what it called a justified response to similar measures imposed on Chinese diplomats in the U.S. last year. The foreign ministry says the rules will apply to senior diplomats and all other personnel at the embassy in Beijing and consulates throughout China. However, it says the restrictions could be lifted if the U.S. were to revoke the measures it imposed last October. No details of the Chinese restrictions were given. China-U.S. tensions over trade, technology and a multitude of other issues have increasingly spilled over into the areas of diplomacy and media.