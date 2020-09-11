Buxton, Twins hand Bieber 1st loss, beat Indians 3-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer and Kenta Maeda pitched seven shutout innings for Minnesota, as the Twins handed ace hurler Shane Bieber his first loss of the season with a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians. Bieber yielded five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in seven innings. That matched a season-most three runs allowed, on the homers by Buxton and rookie Ryan Jeffers. Bieber’s baseball-best ERA rose from 1.32 to a mere 1.53. He became the fastest starting pitcher since 1900 to reach 100 strikeouts in a season. He hit the milestone in 62 1/3 innings.