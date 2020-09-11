Authorities defend response to toy gun seen in online class

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Colorado are defending their decision to send two school resource officers to a home where a 12-year-old Black boy pointed a gun that turned out to be a toy at a friend during an online class they were taking together. Following criticism from the boy’s mother about how the school and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office handled the situation last month, the sheriff’s office on Thursday released body camera video of the officers’ visit. The mother of the boy with the toy gun said she told school officials it was a toy before they sent officers to the house.