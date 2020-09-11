Attorneys deny racial motive in Ahmaud Arbery slaying

ATLANTA (AP) — Attorneys for the white father and son charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery say their clients weren’t motivated by race when they armed themselves and chased after the young Black man. Gregory and Travis McMichael have been jailed on murder charges since their arrests in May, more than two months after Arbery was shot while running in their neighborhood outside Brunswick, Georgia. At a preliminary hearing in June, an investigator testified that a third man charged in the case said Travis McMichael used a racist slur while standing over Arbery’s body. Bob Rubin is an attorney for Travis McMichael. He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he believes the witness lied about hearing a slur.