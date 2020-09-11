At least 12 injured in Mexico teachers’ college protest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — State police in central Mexico say 11 officers have been injured by student protesters, one of whom was hurt. Video circulated on social media showed a state police bus hitting and knocking over at least one demonstrator. The Michoacan state police said Friday that the students from a local teachers’ college blocked a road and then attacked police using fireworks. Video images show a chaotic scene in which detonations can be heard and clouds of smoke or gas are seen. Dozens of protesters are running in the road when a bus with blue-and-white state police markings appears, makes a sudden U-turn and knocks over a protester before escaping. Officials say the driver was struggling with students trying to seize the bus.